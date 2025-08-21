A day of smiles, celebration and success at Christ the King Catholic High School

The number of students securing 4 or above in English and maths shot up by over 13%, with a similar increase for those achieving 5+ in the core subjects. The number of 7-9s awarded also rose, despite the school having a smaller year group this year, and many individual subjects secured collective results that are expected to significantly exceed national averages.

Erin Wheeler, Headteacher, said that results were testament to the efforts and talents of the Class of 2025.

“What really makes me really proud is that students of all abilities and skills have really thrived and collectively secured results that have brought a smile to all of our faces.

“Not only have our percentage of top grades increased, but students with additional needs have also secured some hugely impressive results. For example, the number of such students who have passed their maths has trebled, and the number securing a 4 in English as has gone up by over 50%.

“This shows that our inclusive and supportive culture is benefitting every single one of our brilliant young people.”

Among the smiling faces were Dominic Bell who achieved above target in all subjects including grade 7s in Engineering and Maths. He has overcome barriers to learning by working exceptionally hard and is now staying on at CTK6 studying level 3 qualifications.

Lindy Khupe came to CTK in Year 11, making lots of new friends and settling in really quickly. She had to pick new GCSEs and effectively study these in one year and today is celebrating being above target in all subjects.

Rafael Da Silva has had a tremendously busy year, juggling multiple responsibilities across the school including being part of the pupil leadership team, playing piano at school events and concerts alongside studying for his GCSEs. The hard work has paid off with 3 x grade 9s, 4 x grade 8s, 1 x 7 and 1 x 5!

Ella Bumbule has been a real model of excellence, overachieving in all subjects and coming above target in everything. She has had excellent attendance and worked hard at all times, including attending every lunchtime and after school revision and holiday sessions.

Gethin Hopkins has demonstrated how taking all support offered by staff, excellent attendance, and really high aspirations can lead to success, achieving above his target grades in all subjects.

Omar Desouky is another successful multi-tasker! Omar started with CTK late after moving from Dubai and juggles regular academy football training with his studies. Body and brains are both finely tuned as he had achieved 6 x grade 8s, 2 x 7 and 1 x 6!

Violet Fitzgerald-Ward has proudly been part of the pupil leadership team and worked diligently in all of her subjects. This dedication has paid off, leading to 1 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 4 x grade 7 and 2 x grade 6.

The school, which is an associate member of the Pope Francis MAT, also reflected on the breadth of success across different subject areas.

Erin added: “While English and maths will always be two critical subjects, and we have also done very well in separate sciences, it is so important to us that our students can explore all areas of the curriculum. It is great to see our students thrive in more creative subjects – where we have been blown away by some of the results.

“This really feels like a milestone year for us. The Class of 2025 have raised the bar, and we are excited about how our next GCSE students will respond.”

