Agent and homebuilder team up in Thornton

HOMEOWNERS are being offered an Easy Move to a new home in Thornton thanks to Castle Green Homes and Abode. The homebuilder and estate agent have joined forces to help sellers become buyers.

The Easy Move scheme is proving a popular route for those who want to move to a new home at Orchard Place.

To date more than 40% of buyers at the popular Castle Green development have used the scheme to sell their existing property.

Sian Pitt, sales director for Castle Green Homes, said: “Research by the Home Builders’ Federation found that almost half of people said not having to manage estate agents, solicitors and surveyors makes a move easier. Working with Abode to offer our Easy Move scheme does just that. It isn’t linked to the value of the properties being bought or sold so can be used by downsizers and upsizers alike. Plus, we’ll even contribute towards the agent’s fees.”

Castle Green Homes & Abode are offering homeowners an easy move to Orchard Place

Orchard Place offers a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £247,995.

They’re attracting a mixture of buyers, mainly people living in the local area looking to move up the property ladder.

Elizabeth Fairhurst, managing director of Abode, explained: “We’re not just another estate agent; we’re the number one agent in Crosby, renowned for our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results. The Easy Move service is designed to simplify the selling and buying process for those eyeing a Castle Green home.

"At Abode, we understand the intricacies of selling and buying simultaneously. With one dedicated expert handling valuations, we create bespoke strategies to ensure a seamless transition. We’re adept at determining the baseline price needed to sell your existing property and the top-line price for a swift sale, all while aligning with Castle Green’s offerings.”

The comprehensive service includes professional photography and videography, plus detailed floor plans, with homes showcased on property portals including Rightmove and Zoopla, the Abode website and social media platforms.

"Beyond marketing, we offer holistic assistance. From mortgage guidance to solicitor recommendations, we manage the entire process on your behalf. With Abode by your side, you're not just buying or selling a home – you're embarking on a stress-free journey towards your Castle Green dream,” Elizabeth added.

“We keep sellers and Castle Green informed at every step, ensuring a smooth journey from listing to closing. We handle the complexities, so you can focus on the excitement for your new home."

With the homes Castle Green is building in Thornton being marketed as Orchard Place, it’s no surprise that they will enjoy a leafy setting. Existing mature landscaping is being retained across the almost 18-acre site. Public open space, including a play area, will provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

For more information about the development see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/orchard-place.