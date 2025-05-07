Anglo-Irish Folk Band "Flook" Sanju Album Release Tour at Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wednesday 4th June, Music Room, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Hope St. Liverpool, L1 9BP. Doors: 19.30. Tickets: £23/£20. Contact: 0151 709 3789.

In 2025, Flook’s enduring class shines bright as they step into their 4th decade with an exhilarating new release, Sanju, and an extensive tour schedule, taking them around UK, Europe and Japan.

Taking inspiration from their roots in the Irish and English traditions, Flook have an enviable trademark sound, weaving and spinning traditionally rooted tunes over precise acoustic grooves, with a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interaction and a bold, adventurous musical imagination. There is certainly no shortage of virtuosity amongst the members of Flook, but the unique impact of this band stems from the wholly intuitive, almost symbiotic, exchange between the various flutes, frets and skins.

Flook

“Tour de force return after decade and a half – a luminous reunion ****” The Irish Times

“Virtuoso playing abounds … the most creative bodhran player on the planet … superb technique plus a genuine feel and some stonking tunes is a powerful recipe” MOJO