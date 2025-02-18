Arriva launches a new direct bus service for Liverpool FC fans

Merseyside’s leading bus operator Arriva has launched direct bus service to help football fans make their way to and from Anfield.

The new service, which operates exclusively for Liverpool FC home matches and events, will run with two dedicated routes, which will help anyone who needs to get to the stadium get there hassle-free.

Fans will be able to catch the 926 service from Liverpool ONE to Anfield before kick-off on matchdays and then take the 927 service for their return journey after the final whistle.

Both services will operate directly between the city centre and Anfield without any stops along the way, ensuring a fast and easy journey for supporters.

Head of commercial for Arriva North West Adam Marshall, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to introduce this new direct bus service for Liverpool FC fans.

“The 926 and 927 buses are a value-for-money, efficient and convenient travel option for everyone attending all home games and special events at Anfield.

“We know how important it is for fans to get to the match quickly and return home with ease, and we hope this service will make their matchday experience even more enjoyable.”

Key details of the service:

926 Service (Outbound): Departs from Liverpool ONE, Stand 4, 3.5 hours before kick-off. The service will provide direct access to Anfield with no stops along the route.927 Service (Return): Departing from St Domingo Road bus stop 10 minutes before the final whistle, the 927 service will provide a direct return to Liverpool ONE for up to 2.5 hours after the match.The 926 and 927 services will be available on all matchdays for Liverpool FC’s home games and other special events at Anfield.

Further information is here: Bus services to Anfield | Arriva Bus UK