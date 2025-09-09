Ascent College staff and students move into their new home

Last week, staff and students at Ascent Autism Specialist College moved into their new home on the multi-use business park, The Parks in Newton-le-Willows.

Staff and students walked through the college’s doors in awe as they started the 2025/26 academic year by discovering everything their new, bespoke facility has to offer.

Originally designed as an office space, the 10,330sqft building has been through 15 weeks of refurbishment and fit-out work to transform it into an inclusive further education establishment that meets the learning and training needs of autistic young adults between the ages of 16 to 25.

As part of the refurbishment, led by Manchester-based specialists Flexible Business Interiors (FBI) that have completed high-profile projects for the likes of PZ Cussons, Pets At Home and Lotus Bakeries, the college’s two-story site includes traditional classrooms, as well as a common room, chill zone, breakout space and conference suite to support students’ independence.

Ascent Autism Specialist College's new home on The Parks in Newton-le-Willows

Julliet Doherty, head of adult services at Ascent College, said: “This week marks a significant milestone in the history of Ascent Autism Specialist College as we moved into our new home, having been at our previous site for 13 years.

“Both students and staff have been amazed by the fantastic job FBI have done. From the soft and hard furnishings to the painting and decorating, they’ve left no stone unturned, and we are extremely grateful for all their work in making our visions become a reality.

“I’m excited to start Ascent College’s next chapter here at The Parks and look forward to what the future holds as we continue to offer personalised pathways to independence and employment for autistic young adults across the Liverpool City Region and beyond.”

The college, that prides itself on developing its autistic students with the knowledge, skills and workplace behaviours needed for life and employment, has recently been nationally accredited by ‘The Quality In Careers Standard’ for its careers education programme.

Now, being based on the multi-use business park means the college can continue to enhance its students’ functional, personal and self-help abilities as they are further exposed to the world of work.

The move to The Parks was vital for Ascent College as it had outgrown its previous site at 449 Wargrave Road having increased student numbers more than 200 per cent over the past three years, growing from 12 students in 2022 to 40 students in 2025.

Work on the building started back in April after FBI fast-tracked the programme to win the contract and the organisation officially handed the keys over to the college, which is part of the Remarkable Autism Charity, on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

Director of Flexible Business Interiors, David Leah, said: “Working with Ascent College over the past four months has been hugely rewarding, and has provided us with a rare chance to fully engage with our client and the future users of the space.

“It was great to see the students and teachers taking a real interest in the processes required to transform an office building into a modern college, and to witness the excitement levels growing as we got closer to completion.

“We hope that all the staff and students at Ascent enjoy their new home for many years to come.”

FBI also supported the college’s neurodiverse students’ transition from their old college to their new home on The Parks by hosting site visits throughout the duration of the transformation works.

Donning their hi-vis vests, students were led on walks around of the new site by Patryk Oledski, FBI’s site manager, where they had the opportunity to see first-hand the construction process in action, including the new classrooms, break-out spaces and welfare facilities.

Robin Bush, CEO of Remarkable Autism Charity that supports autistic individuals aged five to 25 through integrated services including Ascent College, as well as Wargrave House School and Sundial Therapy, added: “Moving into the new site has taken years in the planning and this week has been an important occasion for both Ascent College and the wider Remarkable group.

“It has been a delight to witness our staff and students see their new college in its finished form and I’m confident, along with the enriching and empowering environment Julliet and the team create, that it will continue to support autistic young adults now and, in the future, to unlock their full potential.”