Bellway brings Christmas cheer to Liverpool

Leading housebuilder Bellway has donated £500 to Lydiate Village Centre to help with its Christmas appeal.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Lydiate Gate, a development of two, three, four and five bedroom homes located just one mile from the village, Bellway was keen to contribute to a Christmas cause in the community.

The team at Lydiate Village Centre is hoping to create 40 adult and 30 children’s goodie bags this year, to be distributed to nominated individuals and each primary school in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to Bellway’s donation, Lydiate Village Centre has received monetary donations from Lydiate Parish Council and the John Goore Trust.

Carol Farquhar with Bellway sales advisor Hannah

Cllr Liam Stoddart, Vice Chair of Lydiate Parish Council, comments: “The donations from Bellway, Lydiate Parish Council and John Goore Trust enable us to make festive goodie bags and reach more people in need. Delta Taxis also provided the bags for our goodie bags.

“Christmas should be a joyous and happy time of year, yet it can be tough for many, so our small contribution to those in need in the area is our way of making the festive period that little bit easier.”

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway, adds: “Lydiate has a wonderful community spirit and with our development so close to the village, we wanted to get involved in some festive good will and were delighted to contribute towards the Christmas hampers and goody bags. They are such a lovely idea and really will bring a smile to the faces of those who receive them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydiate Gate, located on Liverpool Road, currently has a selection of two and three bedroom semi-detached homes available, starting from £265,995, as well as a range of four bedroom detached houses, priced from £381,995. For further information, please call 0151 391 4452, pop to the development and speak to the sales advisor, or visit www.bellway.co.uk.