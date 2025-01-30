Best places to watch Six Nations in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Friday marks the kick-off of the 2025 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championships, as France takes on Wales at the Stade de France in the highly anticipated return of the competition.

In what promises to be a tournament packed with twists and turns, attention then shifts to Saturday’s double-header, as Scotland hosts Italy before reigning champions Ireland begin their quest for a historic third consecutive title against England.

With national pride on the line and fans flocking to pubs to support their teams, sports enthusiasts in Liverpool looking for the best venues to watch matches from both the men’s and women’s Six Nations championships should check out the MiXR venues listed below for a first-class viewing experience:

Brookhouse Liverpool

Yates Liverpool (Queen Sq)

Hope & Anchor Liverpool

Watching the games at MiXR venues in 2025 comes with added excitement, as fans can use their purchasing power to show national pride through the MiXR Pub Nations ‘Mission’.

Pub Nations is a campaign that unites fans to represent their country across both the men’s and women’s tournaments, culminating in the crowning of the first-ever Pub Nations Champion!

Every burger, pint, soft drink, or salad purchased during the Guinness Six Nations earns consumers points on the MiXR app. Each point lifts your nation’s standing, bringing your country closer to victory while unlocking exclusive rugby rewards and bar discounts throughout the championships.

With every scan of the MiXR QR code, your country rises on the MiXR Pub Nations leaderboard, inching closer to the Pub Nations crown.

Book Early to Secure Your Spot

Last year, an incredible bookings were made at MiXR venues during the Six Nations Championships. With the added intrigue of this year’s tournament and the Pub Nations series, MiXR anticipates record-breaking attendance. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure the best viewing spots for their favourite fixtures.

How to Book

Reserve your place at any MiXR venue via the MiXR Sport app.

How to take part in Pub Nations

Download the MiXR app before heading to the rewards section to find the Pub Nations mission

What is MiXR

The MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.