Brand new Scout Troop set to launch in Runcorn with Family Open Night

Plans for a brand-new Scout Troop are well underway at 6th Runcorn Scout Group, meaning even more local 10 – 13 years old and adults alike can have unmissable experiences and gain #Skillsforlife!! They are on the lookout for enthusiastic young adventure seekers and fun-loving adults to get involved

Why not come along to Grangeway Community Centre this Thursday 7pm-9pm for an evening of family fun and discovering just a handful of the activities scouts can get up to?

Being a Scout or adult volunteer is all about having new experiences, doing things you never thought possible and gaining new skills, all whilst making friends and memories that will last a lifetime along the way.

Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life, including independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork.

Scout during outdoor activities

In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.

So why wouldn’t you want to get involved?

Come and see us this Thursday to find out what it's all about, have a go, and find out how you could kick start your Scouting adventures!