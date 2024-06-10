Brave Liverpool cat lover fights back from ill health to celebrate four years of successful business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cat lover who fought back after health issues robbed her of a kidney and part of her intestine is celebrating four years of running her own successful feline focussed business.

Katie Gwilt, 44 who lives in Garston, completely changed her life by retraining as a master cat groomer.

And now the popular business is feline fine, employing two other locals, as well as caring for cats across Merseyside with Katie's own brand of holistic and animal-focussed grooming.

Katie said: "I can't believe that The Kat Lady is four already, and will never stop feeling grateful for my career change. I did this at 40 while experiencing severe health challenges, if I can do it so can you.

Katie Gwilt with her certificates - Animal News Agency

"My business is unique because we are a holistically-led operation, we spend time with the cats and base our services on the individual, not just specific styles. Cats are delicate and nuanced, and working with them is my privilege."

For as long as she can remember Katie wanted to work with animals, specifically cats, and she was brought up in a household with cats.

She said: "I have always felt a special affinity with them and am lucky to have four in my life at the moment. As a teenager I worked in a veterinary practice and spent a summer at Knowsley Safari Park while in sixth form as my childhood dream was to be a vet. I loved the work, but found the sadder aspects more difficult so decided to do my degree in Biochemistry and Neurobiology instead, for which I gained a 2:1."

But in 2014 Katie became quite sick with severe endometriosis, which led to her having to have part of her large intestine and a kidney removed in major surgery.

She had to stop working altogether to concentrate on her health and wellbeing which gave her a chance to really think about what she wanted to do with the rest of her life.

Katie added: "I eased back into work as a cat sitter for The Cat Sit Company and dared to dream that I may be able to work with cats as a career after all.

"I found that by looking after a range of different breeds, types and ages of cats and engaging with their owners, I became really interested in cat wellness and grooming which is what led me to researching cat grooming as a potential career.

"It seemed so right for me to study and I’m so excited to finally be doing my dream job. Alongside grooming I now also am DEFRA trained as a cat microchip implanter, feline behaviourist and animal holistic therapist.

"The wellbeing and health of cats will always be a priority and a passion for me and now I am so happy to have made this my life."

As well as operating on Merseyside, The Kat Lady business is also popular across the North West and Lancashire, and Katie also contributes her skills to monthly media articles and columns, where she is a voice in the industry.

"Who knew that ill health could lead to such a complete change happening in my life and that this would turn out in such a positive way, where I get to do what truly makes me happy. Four years on I still feel just as overjoyed to have started The Kat Lady, and that's cause for celebration." She enthused.