Breast cancer support group boosted by £5,000 Amazon Knowsley donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Prescot-based breast cancer support group has received a £5,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was made to Breast Mates, a non-medical breast cancer support group which provides support and information to people with breast cancer in Knowsley and the surrounding areas. The charity offers one-to-one help, weekly walk and talk meetings, social events, exercise classes and monthly meetings for people with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis.

The £5,000 donation will be put towards crucial community support efforts across the Knowsley region for people and families effected by breast cancer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breast Mates received the donation after Joshua Griffiths, Amazon in Knowsley’s community ambassador, won the Community Think Big Award at the Global Amazon Gives Awards. In recognition of his community work and significant contribution to Knowsley, Joshua was awarded £5,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.

Joshua Griffiths, Amazon in Knowsley’s community ambassador

Speaking on the donation, Tom Allen, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley, said:

“Joshua should be so proud of his win at the Global Amazon Gives Awards. I am immensely proud of him – and his colleagues – for the positive impact they have on our community by volunteering, making donations and raising awareness for important causes. Breast Mates plays a crucial role in empowering people impacted by a breast cancer diagnosis. It’s a charity so deserving of the £5,000 awarded to Joshua as his Community Think Big Award prize.”

Joshua added:

“I’m honoured to have won the Community Think Big Award for my contributions to Knowsley – the local community I love. I’m so pleased that the win has created an opportunity for me and my colleagues to demonstrate our support for Breast Mates, too. Cancer affects so many people living here, and the charity creates a safe space for people through the day-to-day ups and downs of living with breast cancer. It’s amazing to see.”

Anne Maguire from Breast Mates, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge, heartfelt thank you goes to Joshua and entire team from Amazon in Knowsley for this donation. Support like this means we can continue to create a place of comfort for people going though breast cancer. We’re here to have a chat, provide companionship and create connections between people who are going through similar situations. We want members to know that there’s support out there and no-one has to face cancer alone.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.