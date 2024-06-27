Celebrate summer in the city with free rides on Voi e-bikes and e-scooters in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voi is offering free rides on its newest model of e-bikes in Liverpool.

To encourage more people to ditch their cars and make their journey by e-bike instead, Voi is offering all new riders a free 30 minute ride.

To take advantage of the offer enter the code “UK30” in the wallet in the Voi app. The code entitles a rider for the first 30 minutes free of one trip and expires on 1 October 2024.

Voi e-bike in Liverpool

The Voi ‘Explorer 3’ offers upgraded features for a better user experience to encourage even more people to get around the city in an environmentally friendly way.

James Bolton, Voi UK general manager, said: “We love our new e-bikes and we’re sure they’ll prove popular this summer in Liverpool.

“We’re confident people will become hooked on riding them once they’ve had their first 30 minutes for free.

“Liverpool is a fantastic city for cycling in, with many scenic cycle paths, so download the Voi app and get cyling.”

The new top-of-the-range hi-tech e-bike brings sophisticated tech combined with unrivalled comfort to give users a relaxing ride and is equipped with automatic gear shifting that adjusts to the riding conditions.

A dual kickstand makes for convenient parking, and ensures the bike remains upright when not in use, which is essential for traffic safety and accessibility.

With its low step-through frame and adjustable unisex seat, Voi Explorer 3 ensures comfort for riders of all types, sizes and heights, and with different needs.

The e-bikes also have improved safety features such as non-slip tyres and a powerful braking system, front and rear lights, reflectors and a bell.

It is also more sustainable, with a swappable battery (compatible with Voi’s e-scooters), which helps to reduce the energy and material consumption, and therefore the carbon footprint, of Voi’s supply chain.

They are a much greener way to travel and since their introduction in Liverpool, along with the e-scooters, have replaced over 1.9 million car journeys, reducing CO2 emissions in the city by over 700 tonnes.

The offer is also available to use on Voi e-scooters.