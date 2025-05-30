Charity calls for volunteers to change a child’s life through the power of reading this Volunteers’ Week

One in four children leave primary school unable to read to the expected standard but a charity operating in Manchester is making a tangible difference.

Schoolreaders provides over 33,000 children with weekly classroom reading sessions in England, connecting over 3,300 volunteers with primary schools.

Research by Schoolreaders reveals that 94% of children increased reading confidence following volunteer reading sessions and 72% benefited from spending time with a positive role model.

The charity, which sets children up to enjoy a lifetime of learning, is seeking more volunteers across the region.

Using sophisticated software Schoolreaders will match new volunteers to partner schools with the most disadvantaged children to help address gaps in attainment across the North West.

One volunteer who found the Schoolreaders experience deeply enriching is Larry Wilson, who despite leaving school without qualifications, went from being a gardener to achieving his PGCE and becoming a teacher. He went on to lead schools in both Stockport and Liverpool.

He is a dedicated Schoolreaders volunteer and is helping children in his local community improve their reading skills.

Volunteering at a primary school only two miles from his home in Urmston, he works with children of varying reading abilities, often seeing first-hand how one-to-one reading time with an adult can significantly boost a child’s confidence.

Larry Wilson, Schoolreader volunteer.

He particularly likes working with local schools to both support children’s literacy and the feeling of giving back to his own community.

What Larry most enjoys about being a Schoolreaders volunteer is the warm welcome he receives from the children. Their enthusiasm and smiles reinforce the value of his contributions, making his volunteer work deeply fulfilling.

Larry said: “I have already met several young people who have overwhelmed me with their openness and kindness. It’s incredible being greeted in the morning with a “Can I please read with you today?”

Larry’s story is a shining example of how volunteering can enrich both the volunteer and the community.

99.7% of Schoolreaders’ volunteers, like Larry, would recommend Schoolreaders to another potential volunteer and 99% of schools reported that Schoolreaders volunteers enhanced the reading culture of the school.

If Schoolreaders were to monetise the value of its volunteers’ hours, the value of total hours would equate to a minimum of £2,575,757 at the National Living Wage rate for the 2023/24 year.

The estimated value of its volunteers’ time since the charity started in 2013 is almost £8 million.

With that in mind, Schoolreaders is calling on others to follow in Larry’s footsteps. If you can spare just an hour a week, you can help children develop a lifelong love of reading.

Volunteers are provided with guidance and training, including safeguarding and reading support best practice.

To learn more about volunteering with Schoolreaders, visit Schoolreaders.org/volunteer