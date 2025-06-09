Charity launches campaign to help more people out of poverty in Liverpool

Debt help charity looking to partner with more local churches in Liverpool to help people struggling financially

People in Liverpool are facing significant financial worries, with many battling uncontrollable debt in addition to loneliness and mental health struggles, says UK debt help charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP).

According to CAP’s new client report, many North West households face a debt crisis. New CAP clients in the North West on average owed over £11,972. They had organisations chasing them for payments on 12 different debts, with 41% of their arrears for priority debts, often for essential bills like Council Tax, rent arrears, gas and electricity.

This comes alongside CAP’s latest polling with Opinium, which reveals that over 11.2 million UK adults are suffering with loneliness (21%), with 11.1 million (20%) living alone. Importantly, over 4.6 million (8%) report not having a support network.

Steve Haines, CAP Partnership Development Manager

In partnership with CAP, Long Lane Church in Liverpool runs a debt centre and offers money coaching sessions to the local community.

CAP Liverpool South Debt Centre Manager, Olly Hargreaves, said: “We see how financial strain has either been a trigger for existing depression or anxiety disorder, or has been the cause of such. The pressure of making ends meet can feel overwhelming, making it difficult to cope. We meet people who aren’t sleeping, withdrawn from society and living with a constant feeling of hopelessness.”

CAP works in partnership with local churches to support individuals and families experiencing debt and poverty. In addition to the immediate, practical support that these churches provide, they also offer a source of connection with local people, naturally fostering group friendships and emotional support. It is these aspects of church communities that play such a crucial role in combating the loneliness epidemic. Recognising this need in the Liverpool City Region, CAP has launched a local campaign to urge more churches in the area to explore partnering with them.

Steve Haines, CAP’s partnership development manager in the North, recently visited a number of church ministers in Liverpool to highlight the issues of poverty and debt in the local community, and explain how CAP’s face-to-face debt advice and bespoke financial support can make a significant positive difference to people's lives.

Steve said: “The churches we work with in the Liverpool City Region see firsthand the significant impact of financial pressures on people’s mental health – we know that churches are keen to help alleviate such pressures, so people are more free to live life to the full.

“It has been fantastic to meet with church leaders across Liverpool and see their passion to help those in need in their communities. We’re looking to partner with more churches to help even more people.”

CAP equips churches with expertise and resources so they can offer free debt advice, money coaching, life skills groups and job clubs. All with the aim of helping local people to thrive.

Steve continued: “We’re encouraging church leaders to get in touch with us to explore how we can help connect them with those in their community who are financially struggling.”

If you are part of or connected to a local church in the Liverpool City Region, and want to find out how CAP can support you in reaching out to those struggling with poverty and debt, please do contact Steve Haines for a chat [email protected].

CAP operates through local churches but will help people of any faith or none. To find out more about the services CAP offers through local churches, visit capuk.org/help.