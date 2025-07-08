Charming Lake District Town an Hour 45 Minutes away from Liverpool that will Whisk you back to the Past with Stunning Views and Experiences!

Windermere, which is in the stunning Lake District, Cumbria, boats various scenic paths and nature spots. With its rolling hills dotted with horses, cows and sheep, and its rich culture and history, this town has it all.

If you haven’t already visited Windermere, it should definitely be on your list, and here’s why!

Windermere Lake, England’s biggest lake, is close to Bowness-on Windermere, a beautiful town with cobblestone streets, cute cafes and iconic scenic pubs such as The Albert for you to indulge in.

Bowness-on-Windermere is also home to various sports shops for sports aficionados, The World of Beatrix Potter for kids, and the Windermere Jetty Museum for those interested in the world of boats! For a random experience, you could head to the “Christmas on the Lakes Bowness” shop, where Santa stays all year long with trinkets for those who have been good.

Once you’re done dining, head on down to the pier, where you can feed ducks and get on a boat across the lake. Now, you have various options. For those who like their independence, you can rent your own boat for as little as £20 an hour. You could also opt to sail, kayak or simply take a break by the edge of the lake and relax.

If you like the simple life filled with experiences, you can get a joint ticket for a group boat and steam train for just £28 return, with different options for those who want to go further. On the boat, you are free to enjoy the scenery and have a cuppa as the lake goes by. I was really lucky on my visit and managed to watch the Red Arrows fly by, making the experience even more magical!

If you like trains, you’ll love the steam train experience. Feast your eyes as the train driver loads coal into the fire, observe the steam in awe and enjoy a trip to the past from within the 1950’s traditional carriage to Lakeside station! You’ll get to sit back and watch the Leven Valley go past all the way to Haverthwaite Station, where you can stay awhile to drench yourself in the culture and history.

Here, you can go for a walk, enjoy the tearoom – where they brew their own special ale!- see the old Engine shed, and even let your kids have fun at the woodland playground and park. And, dogs can travel for free on both the cruise line and the train, so you can enjoy everything with your best friend!

In the evening, you can travel up to Orrest head to watch the peaks as the sun goes down, basking in the serene natural beauty of the Lake District as evening approaches, enough to have spent the perfect day. You can learn more here.

1 . Contributed Sunset view from Orrest Head Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Coal being loaded onto the train Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Souveneirs at Christmas on the Lakes Bowness store Photo: Submitted