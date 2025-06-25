Cheque-mate: homebuilder’s donation funds Merseyside school’s chess ambition

David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to a school in Thornton to help fund outdoor chess equipment for its extra-curricular programme.

Friends of St William of York Catholic Primary School received the contribution from the leading developer to support its after-school activities, for the purchase of the chess equipment as it continues its involvement in the Chess in Schools National Programme.

Martin Murphy, Headteacher at St William of York Catholic Primary School, said: “Our Friends group is vital in supporting the school’s aims and ambitions. With reduced funding and greater costs, the ability to access additional funding is crucial in being able to support schools with their provision for children.

“It’s vitally important that charities have access to these additional funding streams as the cost-of-living crisis has severely impacted the capacity of clubs and charities being able to support their local communities.”

St William of York Catholic Primary School is a one-form entry school serving the immediate area of Thornton and the wider community.

It offers a free breakfast club, which it funds itself, and has an average of 60 children attending daily. The school also has an extensive extra-curricular programme with all activities free for the children to attend.

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to support the extra-curricular activities at St William of York Catholic Primary School as it helps children to make friends, develop their personalities and enhance their skills.

“Our Community Fund scheme is designed to help local charities, and we hope the children of Thornton benefit from the donation.”

David Wilson Homes is based close to the school at its Sundial Place development on Lydiate Lane in Thornton.