Cheshire and Warrington devolution: have your say

Cheshire and Warrington’s council leaders are calling on people to have their say on devolution for the area by taking part in the government’s consultation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following confirmation that Cheshire and Warrington is part of the devolution priority programme (DPP), government is undertaking an eight-week consultation to gather views from residents, businesses and communities.

The government is leading a consultation for each of the six areas that are on the DPP. The same questions are generally asked across all of the areas, but there are also some questions specific to the Cheshire and Warrington area that government wants to hear about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation will be focused on a number of key themes, including:

Chester city centre

Proposed geography of a devolution agreementGovernance arrangements

Supporting the economy

Improving social outcomes

Local services

Improving the local natural environment

Supporting the needs of local communities.

This consultation opened at 10am on 17 February 2025 and will close at 11.59pm on 13 April 2025.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council; Leader and Deputy Leader of Cheshire East Council, Cllr Nick Mannion and Cllr Michael Gorman, and Cllr Hans Mundry, Leader of Warrington Borough Council said:

“As we continue shaping what we think a devolution agreement could look like for Cheshire and Warrington, it is vital that local people and businesses share their views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Devolution will transfer funding and powers from the government to local leaders to deliver better jobs, better transport and the right investment in the things that matter most to our residents.

“We recognise that local people and businesses may have questions about what devolution might mean for our area. Helpfully, the Cheshire and Warrington devolution website has answers to a number of key questions.

“We are therefore urging people across Cheshire and Warrington to find out more about what devolution is all about, and have their say before the consultation window closes.

“Going forward, we will continue direct local engagement on an ongoing basis. The government consultation will be one of a number of opportunities for people to get involved and share their views.”

For more information about Cheshire and Warrington devolution and the consultation, visit cheshireandwarringtondevolution.com