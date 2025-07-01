Cheshire teachers and businesses join forces to help shape skills blueprint for future growth

More than a 100 teachers and businesses spanning Cheshire’s world-class science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) sectors joined forces to shape a blueprint to ensure students have the skills and work experience opportunities needed to turbo-charge future growth.

Around 40 schools and colleges and from across Cheshire West and Chester, Cheshire East and Warrington descended on Chester Zoo yesterday (Monday, July 30) for the STEM Symposium.

The education professionals joined representatives from more than 30 of the region’s trailblazing businesses for the event designed to help integrate industry-relevant skills and experiences into school and college curriculum planning.

Many of the business delegates were linked to the Cheshire Science Corridor which, stretching 40 miles across the M56 corridor, is home to more than 7,000 businesses and the largest concentration of private sector science and technology assets in the North of England.

The school and college staff were able to network and talk about work placement opportunities and skills needed for future work forces with business representatives ranging from Encirc and United Utilities to Barclays and Balfour Beatty.

Using a combination of talks and workshops, the event was organised by Cheshire and Warrington Careers Hub in partnership with Chester Zoo, STEM Learning UK, Pledge Partnership and local industry leaders.

The event examined everything from enhancing the STEM offering in the curriculum to employer skills gaps. Linking key curriculum areas with employer engagement to reflect the Department of Education’s ambition that pupils experience “meaningful employer-led” work experience was also discussed.

Speakers included Dr Sue Walker, Head of Science at Chester Zoo whose talk highlighted the zoo’s Conservation Training Academy which helps train the next generation of conservation scientists and offers Continuing Professional Development (CPD), professional courses, and apprenticeships.

Others taking to the podium included Mark Langley, Principal Education Lead at STEM Learning whose presentation included how to support colleagues teaching outside their specialisms and the effective use of local employers within teaching.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member of the Cheshire and Warrington Joint Committee responsible for Skills and Careers, said: “An event like this which brings our trailblazing employers and amazing education professionals together help future-proof the workforces of tomorrow and support the collective visions of leaders across Cheshire and Warrington to make the region the most healthiest, sustainable, inclusive and fastest-growing place in the country by 2045 – we must ensure young people of all backgrounds access education, training and job opportunities.”

The Cheshire and Warrington Careers Hub works directly with schools, colleges, apprenticeships providers and employers to ensure young people from all backgrounds benefit from quality careers education and work experience so that they are ready for the world of work.

The event was delivered as part of The Pledge Partnership which connects all 86 schools and colleges in the region with more than 500 of the region’s businesses.

Businesses wishing to find more about how the Cheshire and Warrington Careers Hub could assist them can email [email protected]