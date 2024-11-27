Christmas comes early for homebuyers in Sefton

Beat the Boxing Day bounce and changes to stamp duty, with the bonus of a mystery gift to help wrap up plans to move to a new home in Sefton.

Castle Green Homes is launching a 12 Days of Christmas campaign. From December 1 to 12 there will be a surprise incentive for anyone who reserves a new home at one of its developments, including Orchard Place in Thornton. It has the potential to save buyers thousands of pounds.

Sales director Sian Pitt said: “The traditional 12 days of Christmas covers one of the busiest periods for the housing industry – from Boxing Day to January 5. The Boxing Day ‘bounce’ sees an increase in both the number of properties listed for sale and people looking to move.

"We’re entering into the festive spirit with our 12 days of Christmas campaign, encouraging buyers to make a head-start on their new year goals. Almost like an advent calendar, they won’t know what the gift is we’re offering that day until they reserve.

A Castle Green show home dressed for Christmas

"It could be a deposit contribution, furniture package or we could pay the stamp duty. With rules around stamp duty changing for completions after April 1 there really is no time like the present when it comes to looking for a new home.”

Orchard Place offers a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £254,995 to £519,995.

The current threshold for stamp duty for those buying their first home is £425,000. Providing they complete the purchase by March 31, 2025. From April 1, they will need to pay stamp duty on homes priced over £300,000.

A four-bedroom detached Hetherington, priced at £409,995 would be stamp duty free for a first time buyer under the current rates. From April 1, they’d pay £5,499 in stamp duty.

Castle Green Homes is offering a mystery gift for anyone who reserves a new home at one of its developments between December 1 and 12

The rate of stamp duty is different for those buying their next home. At the current rate, someone who’s previously owned a property would pay £7,999. This would rise to £10,499 from April 1.

The Heatherington features a spacious lounge, complemented by a combined kitchen, dining and family room. The ground floor also includes a utility, cloakroom and storage.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus the family bathroom.

The new homes will enjoy a leafy setting, with existing mature landscaping retained across the almost 18-acre site. Public open space, including a play area, will provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

Show homes at Orchard Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm.