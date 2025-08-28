Co-op boosts health and wellbeing offer with Holland & Barrett partnership in the North West

Co-op announces partnership with Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health and wellness retailer, to boost health and wellness offer across its convenience stores in the North West.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The convenience retailer has partnered with Holland & Barrett to introduce a new Health & Wellness range in 125 Co-op stores from 27 August, including 23 stores in the North West. such as Manchester (Uppermill), Liverpool (Waterloo) and Great Sutton. With over 70% of the UK adult population taking some form of vitamin and mineral supplement, the move aims to meet the growing demand for preventative health and wellness products, offering shoppers convenient access to credible and leading brands.

New Co-op branded “Health and Wellness” dedicated bays will consist of 52 lines including vitamins and supplements, which focuses on gut health, family wellbeing and preventative health from Holland & Barrett, Symprove and Zooki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers will also find more convenient pack sizes in the range designed as a “top up” of their favourite health brands whilst the new range will complement a Sports Nutrition range that launched into stores at the end of last year.

Co-op and Holland & Barrett

Francesca Miller, Co-op Commercial Buying Manager, said: “The proactive health and wellness market is continuing to grow at a significant rate, and we believe the convenience sector has a huge role to play in supporting our shoppers as more and more of them take positive steps to improve their health and wellness. We are the experts in convenience and Holland and Barrett are the experts in proactive health, so we’re excited to be able to partner with them for this new offer.

Anthony Houghton, CEO UK & Ireland, Holland & Barrett, said: “Holland & Barrett is committed to making health and wellness more accessible for everyone. This partnership with Co-op is an important step forward in that mission. By combining our product expertise with Co-op’s strong community presence, we’re creating a trusted and convenient route to better access to preventative health for everyone across the UK. Together, we can help more customers make small, positive changes that have a big impact on their long-term overall wellbeing.”