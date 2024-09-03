Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are just days left to register for the very first Run To Anfield 5K charity fun run.

The fundraiser is being organised by the LFC Foundation, official charity of Liverpool Football Club, with event delivery support from independent race organiser BTR Liverpool.

The Run To Anfield 5K takes place on Sunday 8 September 2024.

More than 1,100 keen participants have already signed up. The event is a fun run and not officially timed as a race, so people can run or walk.

Everyone taking part will collect a commemorative event T-shirt on the morning of the event to wear for the fun run.

The 5K starts and finishes at Paisley Square at Anfield Stadium, before taking scenic route round Stanley Park. Once runners have crossed the finish line, they will collect their bespoke finishers’ medal.

They will then enter Anfield Stadium for an iconic and unforgettable end to the event – the opportunity to have their photograph taken at The Kop as they proudly show off their very own 5K medal silverware.

The event is open to all ages and abilities. Participants under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event provides a platform for participants to fundraise or to make a one-off charity donation. More than £38,000 has been raised so far through the event for the LFC Foundation.

Participants are encouraged to achieve a fundraising target of £150 for the LFC Foundation through the official Run To Anfield Just Giving campaign. Full fundraising instructions will be given after registering for the event.

The entry fee pays to stage and deliver all aspects of the event including run numbers, T-shirts, medals, event day staging and safety, and runner facilities.

To sign up for the Run To Anfield 5K visit www.btrliverpool.com

Matt Parish, CEO of LFC Foundation, commented: “Whether you’re an experienced runner, a lifelong Red, or just looking for a fun and meaningful way to stay active – the Run To Anfield 5K is perfect for all levels of ability. So gather your friends, family, and fellow fans and let’s run together for a great cause.”

By taking part, participants will not only experience the thrill of following in the footsteps of legends into one of football’s most historic stadiums – but they will also be raising funds for the LFC Foundation’s Health and Wellbeing Programmes which support people of all ages.

The community programmes include encouraging young people to remain active and healthy through the Move initiative, as well as supporting local military veterans. The LFC Foundation have also built unique schemes such as Red Hot Beats and Sound Minds, combining the two famous pillars of Liverpool’s history – music and football – to teach coping strategies to children across Liverpool City Region.

The Run To Anfield 5K event delivery is being supported by BTR Liverpool. BTR Liverpool is the leading independent organisation for creating, managing, and delivering headline running events across Liverpool City Region including the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon, BTR Mersey Tunnel 10K, BTR Liverpool Santa Dash, and BTR Tour Of Merseyside.