Daresbury firm's new Head of Sales for Energy Transition targets multi-million-pound decarbonisation opportunity

The new Head of Sales for Energy Transition at a leading control and automations specialist is targeting a £multi-million clean energy opportunity.

Steve Robinson, who has helped to deliver some of the Middle East’s biggest energy projects, has joined iconsys to drive forward the Daresbury company’s presence in clean energy and decarbonisation.

With nearly £22bn ring fenced by the UK Government for projects to capture and store carbon emissions from energy, industry and hydrogen, the strategic sales expert believes now is the perfect opportunity for the firm’s solution driven approach and ‘technology independence’ to support all sectors in their decarbonisation journey.

This includes heavy industry such as metals, pulp & paper, marine & ports, automotive, transport infrastructure, consumer goods, and construction materials.

Steve Robinson, the new Head of Sales for Energy Transition at iconsys

“What really appealed about the iconsys role is our agility and ability to move quickly on projects, working with clients to identify the optimal solution and technology - without being tied to delivering a particular product,” explained Steve, whose career includes senior roles with Schneider Electric and Emerson Automation.

“We already have significant experience in the energy transition sector, including offshore wind, hydropower, power conversion, hydrogen production facilities and microgrids.

Iconsys, which is based at Sci-Tech Daresbur, works with all stakeholders in the energy transition sector, including end users, EPCs and potential sector-specialist partners, to meet their decarbonisation goals.

Its automation and systems integration expertise improves operational efficiencies, safety and productivity, all whilst reducing downtime and meeting legislative requirements.

Steve added: “There is a lot of investment being ploughed into a dedicated energy team here and the recent appointment of Joe Howe as our Energy Transition Specialist, and myself, underlines our commitment.

“The plan is to be commercially engaged with our targeted customers in 2025, focusing on all aspects of energy transition, such as carbon and hydrogen capture/storage/transportation, solutions using alternative energy sources, fuel switching, and sustainable aviation fuels, which is an exciting space.

“Making the ‘clean energy’ change can be a positive on the bottom line if carried out effectively.”

Steve holds more than 30 years global experience in sales leadership, with a proven track record in identifying and penetrating new and emerging markets.

This has featured high-profile projects in Europe & the Middle East, playing a critical role in delivering the world’s largest LNG trains at the time and deployment of some of the territory’s first wireless applications.

In more recent years, he has been working with major waste and water utility companies on their digital transformation journeys and has recently obtained his Galileo Masters Certificate in Global Energy Transition, Hydrogen Energy & Renewable Energy Solutions.

Andrew Rushton, Group Sales Director at iconsys, went on to add: “Steve is a major coup for our business and will head-up our activity in energy transition as we tap into the UK’s desire to become a clean energy solutions superpower.

“His international experience and knowledge of the sector are second to none and, working closely with our industry expert, Joe Howe, will give us a powerful leadership team to further cement our brand salience and presence in this space.

“He is also an accomplished coach and mentor of junior talent, which will be very important as we look to heavily recruit for the next generation of staff.”

Founded in 1987, iconsys is helping hundreds of clients improve productivity, operational efficiency, safety, and profitability, as well as supporting critical sectors to decarbonise.

It combines being ‘technology platform-independent’ with extensive industry knowledge and experience, supporting customers throughout their asset lifecycle to enhance the performance of their business and meet increasing regulatory requirements.

Steve concluded: “There’s a plethora of exciting spinouts, start-ups and innovators in the Energy Transition market. iconsys recognises the importance of collaboration with these specialist energy transition companies, in order to meet the new, unique and evolving challenges in this sector.

“Our experienced engineering team really come into their own here. We can provide that expertise, as well as a comprehensive suite of controls, power conversion and automation systems that can enhance their solution ever further.”

