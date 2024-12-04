David Baines MP inspires young minds following visit to Rainford Brook Lodge Primary School

Rainford Brook Lodge Primary School recently welcomed David Baines, MP for St Helens North, for an inspiring visit that connected students with the heart of democracy.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit provided a unique opportunity for the school's elected council members to meet their representative in Parliament, accompanied by school councillors from Billinge Chapel End Primary School and students from Rainford High Sixth Form, all part of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust.

Ahead of the meeting, the children explored the workings of Parliament and the role of their MP. During the visit, they asked a variety of insightful questions to David Baines, tackling issues such as the environment, taxes, road safety, and even potholes. The MP also shared his journey to becoming a Member of Parliament and explained the responsibilities his role entails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Baines praised the students’ curiosity and enthusiasm. He commented: "The pupils from Key Stage 1 to sixth form were outstanding and a credit to their schools, the Trust, and themselves. It was a pleasure to speak to them about my job as MP and to answer their questions about all sorts of subjects."

During the visit, children asked a variety of insightful questions to David Baines MP, tackling issues such as the environment, taxes, road safety, and even potholes.

The visit is part of the Trust’s broader mission to engage young people with the democratic process and inspire active citizenship. It follows recent collaborative projects between the schools, including initiatives focused on anti-bullying and environmental responsibility.

Mr Reece, headteacher of Rainford Brook Lodge Primary School said: "We were delighted that our local MP could visit and take the time to answer our children’s questions. It was wonderful to see the pupils and sixth formers engage so thoughtfully in the discussions. It goes to show that politics isn’t just for adults – our children have strong views too."

CEO of the Everyone Matters Schools Trust and principal of Rainford High, Mr Ian Young said: "At the Everyone Matters Schools Trust, we are committed to creating unique opportunities that inspire and empower our young people. By fostering engagement and encouraging them to be informed and active citizens, we are helping to shape a brighter future for our school communities."