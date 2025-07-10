Dinosaur Day at Dobbies’ Liverpool store Unearth Prehistoric Plants at Dobbies Garden Centres’ FREE Little Seedlings Club

This August, children attending Dobbies Little Seedlings Club at the Liverpool store will get the chance to travel back hundreds of millions of years to learn about prehistoric plants and talk about their favourite dinosaurs.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The monthly free-to-attend Little Seedlings Club is taking place on Sunday 3 August for children aged 4-10 at stores across the UK, where they can get involved in hands-on activities and come together to learn about a variety of different topics in a friendly group setting.

At the Little Seedlings Club in August, attendees will start by learning about dinosaurs from different time periods before covering plants that have been around as long as their favourite dinos and can still be found in our gardens today. Attendees at the Liverpool store will also take part in games and make their own fossil to take home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is excited to welcome families along to this time-travelling event at the Liverpool store. She said: “Our Prehistoric Plants workshop is a very exciting opportunity for children to show and share their love for dinosaurs while learning more about plants. The activities that the children can take part in are a great way to discover and explore the world of prehistoric plants, and the crafts allow the fun to carry on at home.

August’s Little Seedlings Club at Dobbies Garden Centres will cover Prehistoric Plants. Little Seedlings Ambassador Thomas Jackson is pictured at Dobbies’ Ashford

“Dobbies is a great place for families to come together, whether it’s to experience our free Little Seedlings Club, have fun in the soft play, or enjoy a lovely treat in the restaurant where children can eat for £1.”

To find out more and book a space on the Little Seedlings workshop at Dobbies’ Liverpool store, visit www.dobbies.com