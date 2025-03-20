Dobbies Liverpool marks first day of spring with largest ever spring gardening range

To mark the first day of spring (Thursday, March 20) and celebrate 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow, Dobbies Garden Centres in Liverpool is kicking off the season in full bloom and unveiling its largest range of gardening products and spring gardening range.

Colourful spring bedding plants are now available to shop at Dobbies Liverpool including primroses, pansies, violas senetti and marguerites, along with new lawncare products, new seed varieties and new landscaping products. The garden centre is also adding additional gardening tools, composts and garden power tools to its offering to cater to customers’ garden living needs.

With some favourable weather across Liverpool, Dobbies is seeing a strong start to the season, with demand for gardening products on the rise compared to this time last year. Lawncare is on gardeners’ minds, with Dobbies reporting a significant surge in lawn mower sales as customers begin the new gardening season.

In March so far, Dobbies stores across the UK has also seen sales grow by over 50% across many plants, bulbs, seeds and gardening product categories, in comparison to last year.

Dobbies Little Seedlings Ambassador, Fergus Bisset, 6, celebrates the first day of spring as Dobbies Liverpool unveils its largest ever spring gardening range.

Speaking about the new spring launch, Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, said: “We’re excited to be unveiling our largest ever range of spring products at our Liverpool store to help gardeners get set for spring and inspire them to enjoy the benefits of garden living.

“Whether you’re looking to improve your lawn, plant for colour, or invest in new tools, Dobbies’ Liverpool is a one-stop-shop for all your gardening needs, and the helpful Green Team will be on-hand to help you find the right product for your garden.

“The early demand for gardening products shows that people across Liverpool are excited to spend time in their outdoor spaces this spring, and we can’t wait to help them grow!”

To explore Dobbies’ new spring products, or to find your local Dobbies store, visit the website.