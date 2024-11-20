Dogs Trust Merseyside Christmas appeal for treats and toys
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staff and volunteers do their best to make Christmas as special as possible for the dogs spending the festive season without a home of their own so, as they know what each and every dog prefers, they like to be able to give them their favourite type of toy or treat.
Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, says: “In some ways Christmas Day is no different at the rehoming centre as kennels need cleaning, dogs need walking, and the laundry needs doing. But we always like to do our best to make it special for the dogs, and ensure the rehoming centre is a happy place for them until they find their forever home.
"Every year we are able to do that thanks to the support we get from the community, and we are really hoping this year is no different, but the space under our Christmas tree is pretty bare at the moment.”
Thirteen-year-old Shih Tzu Oscar (pictured) is one of the dogs that will be spending Christmas at the centre if his Christmas wish for a home of his own doesn’t come true.
Georgina says: “Oscar arrived with us in 2021 and giving him and our other long-term dogs who have spent previous Christmases with us the best time possible, is really important.
"Some dogs like squeaky toys, others love to chase a ball, big or small, some prefer a tasty treat to enjoy, and others prefer food puzzles to keep their brains active.
"We have an Amazon Wish List on the Dogs Trust website which helps us make sure we receive what we really need and our dogs enjoy the most, but we love getting any donations and whatever we get will be put to very good use!”
If you would like to drop off or post your donations, Dogs Trust Merseyside can be found at Whiston Lane, Huyton, Liverpool, L36 6HP. Alternatively you can take a look at the rehoming centre’s Amazon Wish List by going to www.dogstrust.org.uk/merseyside