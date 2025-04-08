'Don’t be puzzled by dogs wearing muzzles', says Dogs Trust Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dogs Trust Merseyside is raising awareness about why some dogs are trained to wear a muzzle, hoping to change perceptions and encourage more people to consider adopting one of the muzzled dogs patiently waiting for their forever homes.

Muzzle training is often misunderstood, leading to people believing that a muzzled dog is dangerous or difficult. In reality, muzzles are an important tool that can help dogs feel more comfortable and safe in certain situations.

Dogs Trust Merseyside wants to spread the message that muzzle training is a sign of responsible dog ownership, not a reflection of a dog’s temperament. Sadly, dogs that wear muzzles can take longer to find homes due to the misconceptions of muzzles only being worn by aggressive dogs, but there are many reasons why a dog might benefit from wearing a muzzle, including:

To ensure safety when a dog is frightened, unwell, or in pain. Fear and discomfort can affect a dog's behaviour, and a muzzle allows a vet or owner to provide treatment quickly and safely in an emergency. To prevent dogs from eating things that could be harmful. Some dogs have strict dietary requirements, while others are prone to picking up and swallowing things they shouldn’t. A muzzle can be an essential tool to help keep them safe. To support responsible ownership and ensure the safety of dogs and those around them. Some dogs may have a high prey drive or a history of chasing or become overwhelmed in certain situations. A muzzle allows them to enjoy walks and interactions safely.

Gorgeous Angus, who was found as a stray, has been waiting for a year to find his special someone to take him home

One of the muzzle-trained dogs currently waiting for his forever family is six-year-old Lurcher, Angus. Angus loves being made a fuss of and having a cuddle, but he also loves heading out on walks to explore new places. The team believe he may have been used as a working dog before arriving at the centre a year ago, and so to make sure he doesn’t chase and harm wildlife, he has been muzzle trained.

He can live with children aged over 14 and loves to try and be a lap dog, so he can be as close as possible to his human friends.

Georgina Lowery, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, says: “Dogs are muzzled for a range of reasons, and it doesn’t necessarily mean they are aggressive as some may assume. Angus is a joy to be around and incredibly friendly, but as he may have a tendency to chase wildlife, he’s on a muzzle when out and about so he can have the best time possible without harming any small furries he may come across. He’s perfectly happy wearing a muzzle and it doesn’t stop him having fun.

“It can be useful for all dogs to be comfortable wearing a muzzle as you never know when it might come in handy. Dogs can learn to happily wear a muzzle, like they learn to wear a collar. They can still enjoy their walks, pant freely, drink water and have treats.

Angus wears a muzzle as the Dogs Trust Merseyside team suspect he was previously used as a working dog so he may chase wildlife

“We hope that by highlighting the different reasons why some of our fabulous canine residents wear a muzzle, we can help people understand that wearing one is normal for many dogs and isn’t anything to be concerned about.”

The rehoming centre hopes that by spreading awareness, more people will open their hearts and homes to these wonderful dogs who are ready to become loving companions.

To find out more information about muzzle training, please visit dogstrust.org.uk/muzzles.

To find out more about Angus and all the dogs waiting for their forever homes, please go to dogstrust.org.uk/Merseyside