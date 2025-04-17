Duke of Edinburgh volunteer brings joy to Wallasey care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home, in Wallasey. Merseyside, has been buzzing with excitement after a 14-year-old student has been making weekly visits every Saturday morning to gain his Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Quinn Barnett, a student from Calday Grange Grammar School, has shown infectious energy and genuine care, which have quickly made him a beloved figure at the care home. This spirited volunteer has been lending a helping hand and spreading joy as he works toward earning his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

From assisting carers with daily tasks to sharing heartfelt conversations with residents, Quinn Barnett has woven himself into the fabric of the Leighton Court community. His vibrant presence has injected new life into special celebrations, and he has eagerly rolled up his sleeves to join the care home’s beloved baking club.

Quinn with Sophie Teasdale, Leighton Court Wellbeing Coordiantor

A passionate Everton football supporter, Quinn found a lively connection with residents who love debating the game, especially those with rival loyalties.

Marie Keating, HC-One’s Leighton Court Care Home Manager stated:

“Quinn has been absolutely brilliant by helping out, learning about our home, and getting to know our residents. The residents all absolutely love him, and their smiles are so big when they see him each week.

“One of our residents, Kath, always comments on how gorgeous his hair is, and has been practicing on the piano with him. Quinn is a big Everton fan, which is why he gets along with our resident Alex so well.

Quinn Barnett with resident Alex Murphy

“He also has great banter with another resident, Bob, who is a big Liverpool supporter! It really has been wonderful having him visit – he’s a lovely young man.”

Sophie Teasdale, HC-One’s Leighton Court Wellbeing Coordinator, who worked alongside Quinn, stated:

"Our residents can’t get enough of him! It’s so lovely for them to spend some time with the younger generation."