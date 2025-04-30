Easter family fun at Amazon Knowsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Knowsley hosted an Easter-themed family fun day for employees and their families.

The event, which featured face-painting and games, included an appearance from an Easter Bunny alongside arts and crafts. It took place at Amazon in Knowsley and was attended by employees and their families.

Tom Allen, Site Leader at Amazon in Knowsley, said:

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to our Easter family fun day. The face-painting and games made for a wonderful afternoon overall, and it was so great to meet so many of my colleagues’ family and friends enjoying themselves.”

Daniela Oliveira, who works at Amazon in Knowsley, said: “We had a brilliant day celebrating Easter with such fun activities. I was glad that my family could come and participate in the lovely crafts and experience the positive culture we have at work, particularly during the long school holiday when childcare can be harder to find. Thank you to Amazon for hosting us!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.