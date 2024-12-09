Emporia celebrates golden campaign for Bellissima

Liverpool-based creative marketing agency, Emporia, has brought to life one of its biggest and most striking campaigns to date with the pinnacle now live using the Waterloo domination.

Tasked by their client, Bellissima, to activate a DOOH campaign with impact not seen before to launch its innovative Prodigy air styler, the team from Emporia literally created a ‘stand out’ campaign to firmly establish the brand’s authority in the UK consumer market.

The live Waterloo domination now spans 15 roadside billboards of various sizes in a gallery of golden waves with 3D illumination creating a sea of LED lit billboards shining the brand brightly until 9th December 2024. This is the culmination of Bellissima’s campaign to launch the Prodigy air styler with Emporia also tasked with a national roll out of adverts on TV as well as on buses and on the London Underground in the mix of tactics and channels used.

Speaking on the creative design behind the Waterloo campaign, Rachael Parry-Jones, MD at Emporia says: “The domination is made up of multiple billboards, a few of which will be special builds and include features such as led light ups. The domination enables Bellissima to showcase the Prodigy and all six of its tools and their amazing capabilities to be told with an emphasis on repetition so that the brand remains front of mind and that really captures attention and conversation.

“This is also one of the most striking and impactful dominations in London. When we were briefed by Bellissima for their 2024 campaign, the main objective was to introduce this innovative new air styler as a market-leading solution to consumers seeking salon-quality styling at home. We thought how better to achieve this than by using the Waterloo Domination.”

Through this placement, Emporia’s team has ensured the activation at Waterloo station will reach over 1 million individuals over a two-week period with the 3D technology shining brightly at key points in the city, targeting both tourists and commuters.

To add a further element to the campaign, Emporia tasked a camera crew and interviewer to take to the streets to capture the immediate reaction of passers-by. With the impressive creations in the background, vox pop feedback such as ‘I want one right now’, ‘Sounds good’, ‘Do you have one with you’ and ‘I need it in my life’ were the common threads in all the responses.

Rachael added: “This campaign has had phenomenal feedback and I am so fiercely proud of the team who constantly push the creative boundaries to achieve amazing results for our clients. When executed properly and in the right locations DOOH is an invaluable tool that really does reap rewards for the brand and this campaign is the perfect example of that. Capturing the real time feedback from those on the streets witnessing the big reveal with our camera team really sums up what we wanted to achieve and I am over the moon with the results.”

The DOOH campaign follows a year of rapid growth for Bellissima, whom after launching in the UK over two years ago, now retails across Johnlewis.com, Boots.com, Argos.co.uk, Superdrug.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk. Bellissima Prodigy is an advanced air styler that offers six exclusive attachments tailored for every look and is available for £179.99

Emporia is a full-service global media and marketing communications agency based in Liverpool. To find out more about how Emporia can empower your brand visit www.emporiamarketing.co.uk