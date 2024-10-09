Entrepreneur who counts music legend Peter Gabriel among business partners chairs new Cheshire board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs who counts rock legend Peter Gabriel amongst his business partners is spearheading a new business board to help Cheshire and Warrington “become the healthiest, most sustainable, inclusive and growing economy in the UK”.

Steve Purdham, whose string of success stories includes innovative music streaming service WE7 he led alongside former Genesis frontman Peter before it was sold to Tesco, was today unveiled as the chairman of the new Business Advisory Board.

The 21-strong board comprises experienced and diverse county-wide business representatives ranging from pharmaceutical and tourism experts to a college principal and a former board member at one of Britain’s biggest accountancy firms.

The region’s three local authorities, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire East Council and Warrington Borough Council regularly consult with a range of stakeholders as they collectively drive sustainable economic growth in a region blessed with globally renowned commerce and industry and the new Business Board will ensure the voice of business plays a full part in that conversation.

Steve Purdham is the chair of the new Business Advisory Board in Cheshire

Today, Steve, part of the founding team behind trailblazing Congleton-headquartered cybersecurity firm SurfControl Plc, which became one of the UK’s first internet unicorns and was sold for $400 million in 2007, said: “The vision for Cheshire is one of growth. If you're looking forward five, 10, 15, 20 years you have to consider how you're going to achieve that growth, and it will only be achieved by the public sector and the private sector working in tandem.

“The Business Advisory Board effectively is the conduit to get knowledge from one sector to another. You must focus on the art of the possible and must have partnerships with local government, national government and industry. In all sectors.”

Reporting to the leaders of the three local authorities, the new board will meet regularly, providing year-round advice and insight, updating on emerging trends and sense checking economic strategies from a business perspective.

Chair of Cheshire and Warrington’s sub regional leaders board Cllr Louise Gittins said: “Our three councils have been working successfully together for many years with a shared vision to be the healthiest, most sustainable, inclusive and growing economy in the UK and the Business Advisory Board will ensure businesses are at the heart of this, helping the region grow and continue to be a fantastic place to live, work and set up business.”

