The fourth stop on the epic trek was at Haydock Park Racecourse, Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside where the water used by the cyclists would have filled the average 9m x 4m swimming pool or supplied the full daily water needs for 155 homes.

Around 700 cyclists on a gruelling charity challenge made a much-needed stop in Haydock – where they got through an impressive 54,000 litres of water.

Drinking water specialist Water Direct supported the leg-sapping Ride Across Britain by meeting its own major challenge - ensuring cyclists had access to essential water services at every stop.

The nine-day Ride Across Britain is one of the toughest cycling challenges in the fundraising calendar, seeing participants pedal the 980 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats – known as the “end to end” – every September.

Water Direct serviced seven shower trailers, five drinking water stations, five toilet trailers, and eight standpipes.

Now alternative water supply expert Water Direct has revealed the logistical efforts involved in keeping the parched and exhausted cyclists with enough water for all their needs. The Colchester-based firm supplied essential water to 10 welfare stations along the route – transporting more than 540,000 litres of water the length of the UK.

The cyclists had two pit stops each day to which the alternative water supply company provided two 2,000 litre towable water bowsers, keeping up with the riders along their route and keeping them hydrated.

David Sommerville from Threshold Sports, the organisers of Ride Across Britain, praised Water Direct's involvement, led by Transport Manager, Kieran Gerred, and added: “They delivered a slick and professional service.

“Working to strict timeframes and in tough conditions, they always get the job done to a high standard and are always forward thinking and problem solving. Nothing is too much for the Water Direct team, it's great working with them and I thank them for all their hard work over the two weeks."

Adam Johnson, CEO of Water Direct, praised the huge effort of the dedicated cyclists who gave their all during the gruelling cycling marathon.

He added: “We take our hats off to every single person who completed the ride. It is an incredibly difficult endeavour to take on and it benefits some brilliant causes.

“We understand exactly how big a challenge it is because we took on a huge logistical trial of our own in supplying all the water for the stops along the way.

“Not only did we transport 540,000 litres of water – enough to fill 30 swimming pools – but we also provided all the piping and infrastructure to ensure the riders had access to showers, toilets, catering and even laundry along the way.

“Everyone at Water Direct is proud to have been part of the Ride Across Britain and to have been an essential part of the backstage team that helped keep the riders going.”

Water Direct is the UK’s leading specialist in alternative water supply (AWS), and provides high quality drinking water – via tankers, bowsers and bottles – to where it is most needed. It has delivered drinking water to a huge range of organisations including hospitals, music festivals, supermarkets and steelworks.

The Ride Across Britian partnership saw the Colchester based firm, deliver supplies to all 10 stops along the route, including Okehampton in Devon, Bath in Somerset, Ludlow in Shropshire, Haydock in Merseyside, Carlisle in Cumbria, Edinburgh in Lothian, Strathdon in Aberdeenshire, Bonar Bridge in Sutherland and John O’Groats in Caithness.

At each site the Water Direct team delivered plentiful quantities of the highest quality drinking water – meeting the strictest regulatory and health protection standards – while also providing pumps and associated pipework for dedicated drinking water stations, showers and toilet trailers.

In Bath, Haydock and Edinburgh they also provided water for specially set up laundry facilities. While Water Direct only works with drinking water, the firm also coordinated with other specialists for removal of wastewater.

This year's Ride Across Britain ran from September 7-15 and the 980-mile route, which climbs 55,000ft, is known for including some of the UK's most stunning landscapes, including Cheddar Gorge, Shap Fell, the Cairnwell Pass and the Lecht.

Many participants choose to commit to raising at least £2400 for charity and the event has raised £1.2 million so far for hundreds of charities, with the total still rising.

Water Direct operates a fleet of 37 specialist tankers and delivered more than 150.5m litres of water last year. It also stores more than 4m litres of bottled water in a network of readily accessible depots across the UK.

As well as working with businesses and events, the company has made its name helping the UK’s main water utilities – including Yorkshire Water and Southern Water – to supply customers with alternative supplies during emergencies or planned shutdowns on their networks.