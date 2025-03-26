Escape to the Lake District by rail this Easter

Everyone loves a holiday to the Lake District and a new rail campaign promoting travel from Liverpool to Cumbria is showcasing just how easy it is to reach without the need for driving.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Direct routes with TransPennine Express from Liverpool to Oxenholme offer an opportunity connect into some of Cumbria’s most popular towns and locations including Kendal and Windermere.

With a journey time of just over an hour, the route arrives into Oxenholme where an easy onward connection travels into the heart of the Lake District via Kendal. Alternatively hop on a bus and travel into Sedbergh, where the Howgill Fell range awaits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kendal, one of Cumbria’s many market towns, is home to a number of independent shops and high street favourites, plus a world class gallery at Abbot Hall, two fascinating museums, Quaker Tapestry Museum and Kendal Museum. The latter is home to a life-sized polar bear!

Windermere Lake Cruises

Kendal also has a thriving cultural scene at the Brewery Arts Centre, where there is a cinema, theatre, live music performances, regular exhibitions and an on-site café/restaurant.

Windermere is one of Cumbria’s most popular destinations and offers an array of attractions from fun for all the family at the likes of Zip World and World of Beatrix Potter, to fascinating cultural offerings including Windermere Jetty Museum. Meanwhile Windermere Lake Cruises offer sailings the length and breadth of Windermere, England’s largest lake.

There are also a number of hiking trails, cycle routes, shops and boutiques to explore and world class hotels, spas and restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sedbergh, visitors will find a treasure trove of independent shops and accommodation offerings with highlights indulging the Dalesman Country Inn, Black Bull and a chance to meet crafters and makers at Farfield Mill on the outskirts of the town.