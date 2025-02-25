Event to help homeowners enjoy an Easy Move to a new home in Thornton

Homeowners can discover the easy way to sell up and move on at a special event in Thornton.

Castle Green Homes is inviting sellers to its Orchard Place development on March 1 where it will be co-hosting an Easy Move event with local estate agent Abode. Together they’ll explain how homeowners can secure a quick sale and at full market value.

Sian Pitt, sales director at Castle Green Homes, said: “Often when people start looking for a new home, they’ve not yet put their current property on the market and are unsure which agent to list with or how long it will take for them to sell.

"Our Easy Move scheme offers a streamlined solution to selling and buying. We’ll appoint an agent, like Abode, to sell the customer’s home within an agreed time frame and pay their fees. There’s no link between the value of the homes being bought or sold, making it a great option whatever your reason for moving. Upsizers, downsizers or those who simply want a fresh start in a new home that’s easy to manage and efficient to run can all use the scheme.”

Orchard Place offers a good choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices ranging from £254,995 to £519,995.

Elizabeth Fairhurst, managing director of Abode, said: “Easy Move helps homeowners make a seamless transition by enabling them to sell and buy simultaneously. Our expert team will determine the best price to secure a swift sale to help sellers buying a new Castle Green home. We’ll manage the entire process on your behalf, with holistic assistance – from mortgage guidance to solicitor recommendations to ensure a smooth journey from listing to closing."

Homes at Orchard Place are being built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, with generous insultation, and highly efficient central heating. Some of the homes include solar panels to help reduce reliance on the grid for power. Kitchens are fitted with energy efficient appliances. Eco labelled white goods such as dishwashers and washing machines are provided or available as an extra, all to A level rating.

As the development name suggests, the homes will enjoy a leafy setting, with existing mature landscaping retained across the almost 18-acre site. Public open space, including a play area, will provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

Show homes at Orchard Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm. The Easy Move event takes place on Saturday, March 1.

Learn more about the development on the website.

To find out more about making an Easy Move see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/easy-move/