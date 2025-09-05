Everton superfan turns heartbreak into harmony

Anne invited Singer in Residence for Liverpool, Danielle Louise Thomas, to perform at each funeral. Anne had always loved to sing - whether at family gatherings or simply for herself. After the funerals, she confided in Danielle about her passion for singing and asked if she might give her lessons. Just twelve months later, Anne performed with Danielle, at her very first charity event, raising funds in support of Christ the King Church Centenary charities.

Alongside her love of music, Anne is also a lifelong Everton FC supporter and a dedicated season ticket holder. Her passion for the club led to an invitation from a producer at Premier League Productions to feature in their recent YouTube documentary Under The Skin - The Story of Everton Football Club. Appearing alongside David Moyes, Tony Bellew, Duncan Ferguson, and other notable figures, Anne shared her love for Everton.

As part of the filming, she was invited to sing at Goodison Park before being taken to the new Everton stadium, the Hill Dickinson, where she performed Carmen’s Habanera on the pitch. Although the performance did not make the final cut of the documentary, Anne described it as an unforgettable experience - and she is (unofficially) the very last person to sing on the pitch at Goodison Park and the first to sing on the Hill Dickinson pitch which in itself is a memory she will cherish forever!

Anne said, “That day, my two greatest passions - music and Everton Football Club - came together in the most unforgettable way. It’s an experience I will treasure forever and one that my sons and grandchildren will proudly share on my behalf for years to come”.

Under The Skin - The Story of Everton Football Club is now available on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF6JAuKMG2I

