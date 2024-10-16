Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There will be fireworks when Britain’s poshest train heads sets out from Liverpool on the Saturday before Bonfire Night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For passengers will be given a bird’s eye view of a spectacular 15-minute pyrotechnics display from the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle.

And while it takes place, they will be sipping champagne and tucking into a seven-course banquet prepared by celebrated head chef Matthew Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luxury train, once part of the iconic Orient Express set-up, will halt on a viaduct overlooking Arnside Pier on the evening of Saturday, November 2.

Cocktail time aboard the Northern Belle

A spokesman said: “The evening will certainly go with a bang – in fact many of them – for our lucky passengers.

“This annual trip is always one of our most popular we run and it is a truly spectacular sight to see the fireworks reflected in the estuary waters below.”

The Northern Belle even has its own resident band to serenade passengers while a conjuror wanders through the carriages to add an extra touch of magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And actor Bill Nighy described it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railways programme.

Iconic steam loco Princess Elizabeth hauls the Northern Belle's 1930s Pullman-style carriages over the Settle-Carlisle line

The train, hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, will leave Liverpool Lime Street at 2.25pm on November 2 and is scheduled to arrive back at 9.15.

Fares on the Northern Belle, which will also make a trip from Liverpool to Oxford and Blenheim Palace on November 1 before a slap-up Christmas Lunch special on December 12, start at £295.

For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk