Ford tops the list of Merseyside’s most sold used cars

New data reveals that Ford is the most in-demand car brand among dealers in the Merseyside region, with 12 per cent of used cars receiving offers from dealers in the region being Fords - significantly above the UK average of 8 per cent. Carwow, the online car-changing marketplace, has analysed platform data from its Sell My Car service - where drivers can list their cars for sale for local dealers to bid on.

The findings show a strong demand in Merseyside for practical cars from some of the biggest mainstream manufacturers, highlighting a clear preference among local buyers for reliable, everyday vehicles that combine affordability with functionality.

Ford models are in high supply for dealers in Merseyside, and are also more likely to achieve a good price. The average dealer offer on a Ford in 2024 was £6,901 compared to £6,497 for the rest of the UK, while Kugas in Merseyside fetched an average offer of £14,397 compared to a UK average of just £12,089.

And it’s not just Ford making waves in the North West. Vauxhall, Nissan, Renault and Peugeot are also among the most-offered makes, while favourites like the BMW 1 Series, BMW 3 Series and Ford Kuga are popular too.

The used car makes and models getting the most offers from dealers in Merseyside:

Ford Focus , petrol, grey

, petrol, grey Ford Fiesta , petrol, black/grey

, petrol, black/grey BMW 3 Series , diesel, grey

, diesel, grey BMW M135i , petrol, black

, petrol, black Ford Kuga, petrol

When it comes to colour, black leads the way – proving to be the most popular shade for used car sellers across the region.

Iain Reid, Head of Editorial at Carwow, said: “Ford remains a firm favourite in Merseyside, and models like the Fiesta and the Focus are receiving strong interest from dealers UK-wide. This high demand means local sellers are in a great position to get a strong price quickly and easily.”

More than three million drivers valued their cars with Carwow last year, with thousands successfully selling through the platform – many for around £1,000 more than they’d get through a traditional part exchange.

Carwow offers a straightforward way for private sellers to connect with more than 5,500 professional car dealers. Vehicles are listed in daily online auctions, and sellers can choose which offers to accept, providing greater visibility and the opportunity to receive multiple bids.

Thinking of selling your car?

