Forest school provision continues to blossom at Runcorn primary school

St Augustine’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery, part of Holy Family Catholic Multi Academy Trust, continues to enrich its curriculum through its on-site Forest School, which has thrived since its inception in 2023.

The initiative, inspired by Scandinavian educational practices, has become an integral part of the school's approach to holistic education.

After successfully achieving her Level 3 Forest School Leader certification, teacher Miss Jessica Jones can now deliver the programme year-round in structured six-week blocks for each year group, taking place every Friday for two hours. This ensures that all children have the opportunity to experience the benefits of this unique outdoor learning approach.

She said: "Becoming a qualified Forest School Leader has been such a fulfilling journey. I’m excited to lead the children through new challenges, helping them build vital life skills while connecting with the outdoors. We are incredibly lucky to have such extensive grounds here at St Augustine’s, which provide the perfect setting for learning and exploration."

The Forest School programme also remains a popular offering as part of the after-school activities and is often over-subscribed. Parents have also been invited to take part in the sessions.

A parent said: “I had a brilliant time with my daughter. Thank you very much for the opportunity to see what she does in the Forest School. She enjoys it so much.”

Under Jessica’s guidance, the Forest School has introduced new activities such as building dens, making fires, rope skills and scavenging. These initiatives aim to further develop children's resilience, teamwork, and have also encouraged positive behaviour.

One exciting challenge that every child must complete before they leave the school is climbing the St Augustine’s Tree. For some, it is an easy task but for others it’s a real test of courage and determination.

One pupil said: "I can climb the St Augustine’s Tree quite easily, so I help my friends who might find it a bit tricky."

Jessica added: "I love watching the children overcome challenges, whether it's building shelters or climbing the St Augustine’s Tree. It’s in those moments they realise just how much they are capable of.

“Growing up, I loved being outdoors and immersing myself in nature. I want the children I have the pleasure of teaching to have the same experiences, and I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to complete this qualification. I’d love to be able to lead this programme across the Trust and beyond.”

During its last Ofsted inspection, the school was praised for how children ‘benefit from an exceptionally well-resourced outdoor environment’. Inspectors specifically highlighted the school’s innovative treehouse, which plays a key role in stimulating the children’s engagement and learning.

Interim head of school, Mrs Elizabeth Lambe, said: "We are incredibly proud of the outdoor learning opportunities we offer our pupils. The Forest School is now an essential part of their development, helping them grow in confidence, creativity, and resilience while engaging with nature in a meaningful way."