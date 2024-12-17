Foster cat Spookie is FELNE fabulous this Christmas thanks to some very special care

A long term foster cat who fell on hard times is now living the high life thanks to a kind hearted expert.

With the help of calming herbs and a gentle touch, bedraggled Spookie is now looking and feeling fabulous after getting support while living in foster care.

Though his full age is not known, Spookie is believed to be around 18, and the moggy arrived at Garston Animal Rescue in a very poor state, suffering from stomach issues.

After being placed in foster care in Woolton (Liverpool), Spookie started working with Katie Gwilt, who is a holistic feline expert based in Garston.

Spookie is a long-term foster cat - Animal News Agency

And since October 2023 the pair have formed a unique and healing bond, which means that this Christmas Spookie will once again enjoy it in a happy and comfortable way.

Katie said: "Spookie is a beautiful fluffy older black cat who has been in long term foster care, I love working with him.He is a big softie with me but is prone to knots in the usual places for a fluffy cat.

"Spookie is a big fan of my herb bag and will roll around on my kit bag while I am grooming him if given the chance. He often selects valerian root which is great for general enrichment and fun as well as helping him relax if he is a bit stressed from so much handling. He also loves catnip and will select chamomile and comfrey too. Chamomile is another one that is good for anxiety and stress as well as itchy skin.

"Comfrey is a herb many older cats select for pain and inflammation."

Spookie is feeling a lot better and looking forward to Christmas - Animal News Agency

Foster care works by having rescue cats live out in the community with people who are able to give them a temporary home. This way they get more space, stability and a quieter living space rather than being in a large rescue centre that may house other animals as well. It’s especially suited to timid or defensive cats, older cats and those with health issues that need a bit more TLC.

All of the bills for the cat's care are paid for by the rescue centre.

Katie added: "This is a tricky time of year as many foster carers are away themselves over the holidays so do give it some consideration.

"If you have a spare room or some space in your house and are interested in fostering a cat then reach out to your local cat rescue and let them know.

"The smaller charities do a lot of care this way and some of the bigger ones are now too. All cat charities also need volunteers for their centres with the cats as well as behind the scenes with admin."

You can help support Garston Animal Rescue over the holiday season by text.

TEXT: You can donate £5 by texting ‘GARSTON’ to 70085.Your standard network charges will also apply.