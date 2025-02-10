Fostering a new career in early years

Liverpool’s Tamara Toth is demonstrating her love of children in two ways this National Apprenticeship Week – by adopting a 19-month girl and taking on a new early years qualification.

Tamara has two daughters and is currently in the process of adopting a toddler.

She had originally began fostering the child from birth, taking her home at just one-day-old.

“We just fell in love with her and decided to go for adoption,” said Tamara, aged 34. “That wasn’t the plan at first but we can’t wait to officially welcome her into the family.

“It does mean we will have to stop fostering simply because the house is now full, so I was thinking of ways I could continue working with children.

“I enrolled onto the early years Skills Bootcamps with Realise which gives you an insight and knowledge to start working in a nursery – and I love it. That led to a five-day-a-week role in the baby room with The Childcare Academy in Liverpool and I have now started my Level 3 Early Years Educator Apprenticeship.

“Childcare is in my blood. My grandmother and sister both worked in nurseries in Hungary. It’s an amazing feeling when you can help a child bloom in your care.

“The Skills Bootcamp offered me a fresh perspective and I’m learning something new every day. It’s certainly helped broaden my career opportunities.”

Due to the flexibility of Skills Bootcamps, Tamara was able to choose to study online over six weeks around her other commitments.

She said: “The Skills Bootcamp sessions were fun and enjoyable and all the trainers were very supportive.

“The Level 3 apprenticeship is a higher level of learning and completing the programme alongside work is a new challenge, but help is always on hand. It’s just about finding that balance.”

Everyone who completes a Skills Bootcamp with Realise receives support to find employment in an early years setting with the help of a careers coach, including assistance with CV writing and interview tips.

“Realise were able to arrange an interview for me in my city,” said Tamara, who previously worked as a hotel housekeeper. “I was able to demonstrate all the skills I had just learned and was successful. Days later I was starting in an exciting new role.”

Realise is one of the UK’s leading training providers, helping more than 16,500 learners every year.

For more information, visit www.realisetraining.com