Free advice and exclusive offers for first time buyers in Sefton

FIRST time buyers are being offered vital help and free advice at a special event in Sefton this Saturday (July 26).

Hosted by Castle Green Homes at Orchard Place in Thornton, the event will give buyers the chance to speak to independent financial advisers and to choose between receiving a deposit contribution or a furniture package.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “We understand that the cost of living can make it difficult for people starting out in life. Some might be living with relatives so they can save for a deposit and perhaps think they’ll have to wait a while before they buy and furnish a home of their own. Others may be renting and have their own furniture but need to boost their savings with a gifted deposit contribution to help them onto the housing ladder.

“Whatever the circumstances, we’d encourage anyone thinking of buying their first home in Thornton, or the wider Sefton area, to join us on Saturday to explore the tailored incentives we can offer. We’ll also have independent financial advisors here to share their expertise free of charge. Ahead of the event there’s the option to use the mortgage calculator on our website to gain an insight into what their mortgage repayments might be based on the size of the deposit they want to put down and the price of our new homes.”

Current prices at Orchard Place start from £254,995 for Ashton and Birkdale house types.

They’re both two-bedroom properties, with flooring and energy efficient kitchen appliances included.

A 5% deposit contribution on these homes is worth £12,750.

In both designs the ground floor is almost entirely open plan, save for the cloakroom, to maximise the potential of the space. The lounge is at the front, leading through to the kitchen/dining area, which opens out onto the rear garden.

Show homes at Orchard Place in Thornton, where Castle Green Homes is hosting a first time buyer event this Saturday

Upstairs, they differ slightly as the Birkdale has two en-suite bedrooms, while the Ashton has an en-suite to the main bedroom, with a separate bathroom to serve the other bedroom.

Location has played a part in the popularity of Orchard Place. Shops, bars and restaurants are around a mile away in Crosby town centre. Crosby Coastal Park is ideal for getting back to nature and exploring the outdoors as part of an active lifestyle. Liverpool city centre can be reached in under an hour by public transport.

It’s also a great option for those looking for somewhere to settle down and raise a family, as the homes are in the catchment area for a number of well-regarded schools.

Show homes at Orchard Place, on Hollow Drive, are open daily from 10am to 5pm. The first time buyer event takes place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 26.

Learn more about the development via https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/orchard-place.