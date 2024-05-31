Free family fun day For homebuyers in Thornton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A homebuilder is putting the fun into finding a new home in Thornton by hosting a special event for homebuyers this Saturday (June 8). The family fun day takes place at Orchard Place from 11am to 4pm and will include a bouncy castle and children’s entertainment, plus tasty treats from a pizza van all “on the house”.

The event is being organised by Castle Green Homes, the company building new homes across an almost 18-acre site.

Sales director Sian Pitt said: “The majority of homes we’re building at Orchard Place are family-sized properties and so we want to help parents involve their children in the search for a new home. Our three show homes already feature children’s bedrooms that capture the imaginations of young and old alike. But to help make finding a new home more fun, we’ve hired a bouncy castle and organised children’s entertainment. Children who attend the event could find that they’re able to make friends with their new neighbours before moving day.”

Orchard Place offers two, three and four-bedroom homes. There are two styles of three-bedroom detached homes currently on sale as well as a range of four-bedroom detached homes..

There’s a sporty theme to one of the bedrooms in the Wiltshire show home at Orchard Place

The new homes at Orchard Place team traditional exteriors with modern interiors.

They are being built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, with generous insultation, highly efficient central heating and solar panels.

By creating a Willow account on the Castle Green website buyers can explore the different options and upgrades available, including creating a digital twin of their new home.

Along with new homes, Castle Green will also create a public open space, including a play area, to provide a central focal point and a place for residents of all ages to enjoy the outdoors.

The Wentworth show home at Orchard Place includes a cute child’s bedroom

The free family fun day takes place at Orchard Place this Saturday (June 8) from 11am to 4pm.