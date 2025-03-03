Supporting the Adult Nursing Team T Level is the most industry relevant qualification available at present for those young people looking to take their first step to a Health-related career.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course at West Lancashire College equips students with the scientific knowledge and practical experience needed to make a real difference as an important contributor to the adult health care industry.

The T Level course at West Lancashire College combines theoretical and practical study aimed to develop knowledge, skills and behaviours for the Health Care sector all delivered in the College’s industry-standard facilities that replicate real hospital wards and health suites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large part of the course is an industry focused placement for a minimum of 45 days (315 hours), giving students the opportunity to put new skills into practice and thrive in the workplace. Placements for this year’s students include roles in various NHS hospital departments, private medical settings, SEN schools, care facilities and with St John’s Ambulance. Health and Social Care students of West Lancashire College are also off to Malta this summer for a 2-week fully funded trip, where they will experience working life in an international hospital and in various care settings.

Gold standard courses for careers in Nursing, Midwifery, Paramedics, Physiotherapy and more!

The programme covers a range of important topics, such as health and safety regulations, scientific and clinical practice, infection prevention, as well as theoretical studies of biology, chemistry and physics. The study skills and industry knowledge developed on Supporting the Adult Nursing Team T Level is at an advanced level allowing students a smoother progression to university study.

Paula Cunningham, Health Lecturer and Department for Education T Level Ambassador said, “Supporting the Adult Nursing Team T Level is the perfect qualification for any young person wishing to take their first steps into a career in Health. This ‘gold standard’ programme has been developed with industry experts, so the course really does equip young people to have a better starting point within the Health Care sector.

Our teaching team have a range of experience of working within various areas of Health Care and along with our employers and university partners, they can offer students the exposure to the many different roles available within the industry. If any pupil would like a chat to find out more, I’d love to hear from them!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about the Health and Social Care courses available at the College and how to apply by visiting www.westlancs.ac.uk, or contact their team on [email protected] / 01695 52300.