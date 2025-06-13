Gulliver’s World teams up with Bridge College and DFN Project SEARCH to establish internship programme

Gulliver’s World theme park is partnering with Bridge College in Manchester and DFN Project SEARCH to deliver an exciting internship programme from September 2025.

The initiative will help bridge the gap between education and paid work, supporting young people aged 16-24 from Manchester, Warrington and Cheshire with additional needs and who have an Educational Health Care and Plan (EHCP) in place.

The internships at Gulliver’s World in Warrington offers opportunities to develop individual skills in various areas of the park including retail and stores, catering, rides, park care, hotel, upkeep and grounds.

Melanie Burrows-Carr, safety and training manager at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Bridge College and DFN Project Search to deliver this opportunity. The goal of the internship is to help young people with learning difficulties who have an EHCP already in place to develop the skills they need to find work. The course lasts for one academic year and will be an opportunity to experience an exciting work environment, with the aim of securing paid employment on completion of the course which potentially could be at Gulliver’s or elsewhere in the job market.”

(far left) Mel Burrows-Carr from Gulliver’s World with representatives from Bridge College, DFN search as well as prospective interns.

Bridge College, run by the charity Together Trust, offers specialist education for students aged 16 to 25 with learning difficulties, disabilities, complex health needs and autism, providing personalised support, tailored learning and hands-on life skills to give young people the confidence to exceed their aspirations.

DFN Project SEARCH is a national charity that enables young adults who have a learning disability or autism spectrum condition to secure meaningful permanent employment.

The Interns at Gulliver’s World will have access to specialised therapeutic input including speech and language therapy and occupational therapy, as well as expert travel training professionals to support their independence when travelling to and from work.

Added Mel: “We have between six and ten internships available starting in September so we’d love to hear from anyone who think this opportunity might be for them. Please do get in touch if you want to find out more or apply as the closing date for applications is the end of June 2025.”

Jemma Golden, internship lead at Bridge College, said: "Through our partnership with the amazing Gulliver's World, the Bridge College Supported Internship program offers our young people a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in a real work environment.

“This collaboration helps them develop vital skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving, which are essential for their future success. By working alongside professionals and engaging in meaningful tasks, our young people build confidence and independence, preparing them for a brighter future. We believe that this partnership not only benefits their personal growth but also opens doors to new opportunities, empowering them to reach their full potential and become active, valued members of their communities.”

For more details about the internship programme, visit: togethertrust.org.uk/schools/supported-internships

To find out more about the theme park, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk