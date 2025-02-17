Half term family adventures await at New Mersey

Keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays can be challenging – not to mention a strain on the purse strings.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mersey has a host of great deals on offer for families in Liverpool to enjoy this half term (Monday 17th – Friday 21st February).

From dining out to catching the latest blockbusters at Cineworld, visitors can enjoy an action-packed day of activity for less this February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollywood Bowl – those looking to brush up on their strike skills can enjoy 50% off standard bowling games at Hollywood Bowl when they book to play before 11am using the code FEBFUN50.

Wagamama – families can make the most of Wagamama’s kids combo deals this half term, offering one mini main, one drink and one dessert for just £7.70.

Pizza Express – and if your family are pizza fans, head to Pizza Express where kids eat free from Monday 17th February to Sunday 2nd March when an adult main is purchased. Little ones can enjoy a three-course Piccolo meal topped off with a Bambinoccino.

Cineworld - with all the latest blockbuster movies to enjoy, Cineworld is the perfect place to step into another world and let your imagination run wild this half term. The Family Ticket lets adults pay kids’ prices, meaning families can sit back and watch their favourite movies for less, including the brand-new Dog Man.

Pets at Home – for mini animal lovers, Pets at Home New Mersey is running a variety of its free ‘My Pet Pals’ workshops throughout half term, where kids can meet the small animals and get involved in other fun and creative activities.

New Mersey

Russell Hall, centre director for New Mersey, said: “This half term, there’s a whole host of deals on offer at New Mersey to help families make the most of their precious time together and enjoy a fun-filled day out for less.

“Whether its tucking into a tasty meal, letting your imagination run wild with a film at Cineworld, or channelling your inner stealth mode with a session at Ninja Warrior, New Mersey has all you could need for the perfect family day out all in one place.”

For more information or to plan your visit to New Mersey, visit: https://newmersey.co.uk/