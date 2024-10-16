Harry Styles inspired tour and Chester Zoo amongst tourism awards finalists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tour inspired by Harry Styles and a world-famous zoo are among those hoping to roar to victory as finalists for the Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards 2024/2025 were today unveiled.

The prestigious awards celebrate the people and businesses behind Cheshire and Warrington’s tourism sector which contributes £3.41bn to the region’s economy and attracts more than 50 million visitors every year.

Organisers Marketing Cheshire said judges had to sift through a record number of entries for the awards which will see the winners crowned at a glittering ceremony at Chester Cathedral on Thursday, March 6, 2025 – the second year in a row the spectacular venue is hosting the esteemed event.

Today names of the finalists hailing from across Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington sub-regions were confirmed.

Among attractions hitting the right note with judges was the Harry Styles-inspired Harry's Home Village Tour.

The guided tour through Holmes Chapel, which allows people to learn about the history of the village where the global pop star grew up including a stop at Harry’s former workplace Mandeville's bakery and Twemlow Viaduct, where the singer is said to have had his first kiss, is a finalist in THREE categories - namely: Best Tourism Marketing Project of the Year, Experience of the Year and New Tourism Business of the Year.

One of the most popular categories for entries was the newly added Best Event or Festival Award, which has been added following feedback from businesses and the desire for Marketing Cheshire to shine a light on this growing sector in the region’s visitor economy.

Finalists in this category were named as: BeWILDerwood presents Christmas (based in Malpas); Deva Fest (held at Cholmondeley Castle); Fireworks and Fun, The Ice Cream Farm, Tattenhall; Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, Chester and Steam at the Lift, Anderton Boat Lift and Visitor Centre, Anderton.

Chester Zoo is also hoping to get its claws on a trophy after also finding itself as a finalist in three categories.

It is hoping love is in the air in the Wedding Venue of the Year category alongside Walton Hall and Gardens in Warrington; Carden Park Hotel & Spa on the outskirts of Chester; Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, Delamere Manor, Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa and Peckforton Castle.

Thanks to its new Snow Leopard enclosure, Chester Zoo is also finalist in the Team of the Year category which celebrates the brilliant work that goes on behind the scenes. Other finalists going for glory in this category are Champneys Mottram Hall; The Chester Grosvenor; Canal & River Trust (North West Destination & Attraction Team); and The Bridge, Prestbury.

And the zoo is also a finalist in the Visitor Attraction of the Year category alongside BeWILDerwood Cheshire; Escapism Chester; Forest Distillery in Macclesfield; Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, Tatton Park; The Ice Cream Farm, Tattenhall; Wild Shore Delamere.

The full list of categories and finalists can be found here: www.marketingcheshire.co.uk

Qualifying winners in the final will be automatically entered into the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence to compete against the best in the country.

Trevor Brocklebank, Chair of Marketing Cheshire said: “Every year the quality and breadth of entries from across all parts of the region is breathtaking. It’s also great to see the new Best Event or Festival category attracting a host of entries. Our region welcomes over 36.3 million visitors each year and every one of our finalists play a huge part in the continued success of Cheshire and Warrington’s world-renowned tourism gems.”