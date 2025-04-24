Home visit opticians spread Easter joy with cake delivery
This could be for many reasons, such as a physical or mental illness or disability.
The Home Visits team are aware that because of this, some people can become isolated from their loved ones, making times such as Easter difficult to handle – as they are unable to visit family and friends.
To help spread some joy, the Warrington Home Visits team have a tradition of taking Simnel Cake and an Easter card out to their customers. The tradition started two years prior and is a way to say thank you to customers for their continued support and to bring a little happiness to their day.
In the weeks building up to Easter, the home visits team has delivered 200 Simnel cakes to customers.
Jonathan Fullalove, director of Specsavers Warrington Home Visits, says: ‘We’ve been running this initiative at both Easter and Christmas, and it’s been a lovely way to spread some cheer and show our appreciation to our loyal customers during the holidays.
‘It’s become a heartwarming tradition for us over the past two years – it’s a nice way to give back to our loyal customers who continue to support us.
‘Like Christmas, Easter can be an isolating time due to all kinds of reasons, and those who find it difficult to leave their homes are some of the hardest hit. It might just be a slice of cake and a card, but bringing a smile and a laugh during a difficult time can make all the difference.’
Lauren Paton, administrator, adds: ‘We’ve had some lovely feedback from our customers and their families. One next of kin called up to thank us for our service and told us the cake must have been lovely – as it was all gone by the time they visited the same day!’
Other customers said that the gift was ‘thoughtful and very kind’, while another deemed it ‘amazing customer service’. A third added: ‘I have never in my 50+ years had a company do anything like this.’
Specsavers Home Visits offer comprehensive free eye tests in the home and in care homes for people who qualify for an NHS-funded eye test and are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability.
The service also offers free home hearing tests for those who meet the requirements for Specsavers home visits.
For more information about eligibility or to book a Specsavers Home Visit call 01925 595 993 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests.