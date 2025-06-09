Homebuilder announces completion of Southport developments

Leading housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes has sold out at its Merseyside developments, Pavilion Gardens and Victoria Mews.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the developments, located in Southport, residents can reach the city centres of Liverpool and Preston within an hour, and nature lovers were drawn to the Merseyside countryside, alongside Southport and Ainsdale’s beaches and National Trust Formby in proximity.

Throughout its time in Southport, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has helped the local community through various donations and organised activities with local schools and groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included a donation of books towards Meols Cop High School’s brand-new library, a contribution to local charity, Compassion Acts, to support its foodbank, gifts of toys for the Southport Salvation Army’s Christmas appeal, and support of the Meols Cop Youth Centre.

DWNW - A typical kitchen and dining area at a David Wilson Homes development in Merseyside

Eager property seekers who missed out on the properties at Pavilion Gardens and Victoria Mews are directed towards the nearby developments in Merseyside; Sundial Place in Thornton and Pinewood Park in Formby, the latter of which has three homes remaining.

With a wide range of three and four bedroom homes still available across all three developments, there is a great opportunity for interested buyers to progress on the property ladder with Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are pleased with the success of Pavilion Gardens and Victoria Mews, and we are keen to continue that success with our other communities taking shape in Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our collection of homes combines both rural surroundings with proximity to essential amenities to provide a great formula for anyone looking to take that first or next step on the property ladder.”

DWNW - Typical bedroom at a David Wilson Homes development

Pinewood Park can be found on Poole Way, with a final selection of three and four bedroom homes available from £299,995. The Sundial Place developments are located on Lydiate Lane and have a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £267,995.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3455 3073 or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8480.