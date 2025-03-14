Homebuilder helps Southport school start new chapter on World Book Day

On World Book Day (6th March), a Merseyside school unveiled its brand-new library with support from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meols Cop High School in Southport opened its library, which was fully stocked with a range of new books thanks to donations from a range of local organisations, including the leading housebuilder.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is building a range of properties at Victoria Mews, having recently sold out at its Pavilion Gardens development, and committed £300 to fund the new reading resources for the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding was a boost to aid the learning of the children, who now have a brand-new library to enjoy and enhance their reading skills.

The Queen of Hearts and pupils enjoying the books funded by Barratt and DWH

Martin Davis, Headteacher at Meols Cop High School, said: “We are hugely grateful for the generous donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes. The support of the local community has been invaluable to regenerating and restoring our library to its full potential.

“Student access to a high quality reading provision is proven to have one of the biggest impacts on their outcomes and life chances so this support is truly making a difference.”

World Book Day highlights the power of sharing stories and the profound impact reading has on our lives. The event aims to inspire a love of books and encourage children to read for pleasure, helping them explore new worlds, develop empathy, relax, and build essential literacy skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emphasising the importance of libraries for schools, PTA+ reports that, in addition to developing cognitive skills, such as language, critical thinking and comprehension, reading offers social and emotional benefits. It can help children cope with grief, gain a better understanding of themselves and spark conversations about difficult topics.

The brand-new library at Meols Cop High School

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We were pleased to hear about Meols Cop High School’s plans to open a brand-new library for its pupils, and it was an initiative we were very keen to support.

“The new facility looks fantastic, and we hope our donation of £300 helped the school stock its library shelves for the benefit of children for years to come.”

Barratt Homes has five properties remaining before it is sold out at Victoria Mews, bringing the housebuilder’s time in Southport to a close, and anyone interested in the final homes is encouraged to visit the development for more information.