Homebuilder To Bring Families Together In Thornton

David Wilson Homes is inviting house hunters to a family event at its Merseyside development, Sundial Place, on Saturday 17th May.

The event at the development on Lydiate Lane will be a great opportunity for families to explore the brand-new Thornton community and its available homes.

Visitors attending between 11am and 4pm will be hoping for warm weather as they will be treated to a pizza van courtesy of David Wilson Homes, as well as a face painter to keep the kids entertained.

David Wilson Homes is keen to showcase the variety of properties at Sundial Place, including the two bedroom Thomas, the three bedroom Greenwood, and the four bedroom Peregrine.

DWNW - MWAUG24-731824 - Double bedroom at the Sundial Place development

Across the development, there is a variety of schemes made available by David Wilson Homes for potential buyers to consider for a comfortable and affordable move. These schemes include Deposit Boost, Part Exchange and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to invite families to our Sundial Place development to learn more about our homes available to reserve whilst enjoying a complimentary pizza, and face painting for the youngsters.

“Our moving schemes and offers are designed to help potential home buyers to progress on the property ladder comfortably and affordably.”

Sundial Place is located on Lydiate Lane in the charming location of Thornton, ideal for growing families with scenic country parks, esteemed golf clubs, excellent shopping facilities and the coastline nearby. It also has easy access to Liverpool's city centre, and Crosby Beach is only a short drive away.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.