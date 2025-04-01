Homebuilders donate inclusive bench to local park in Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To further its support of the local community in Formby, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have donated £1,500 to Green Sefton to help cover the cost of an inclusive bench.

Close to the housebuilders’ Pinewood Park developments in Formby, the inclusive bench, which has been designed to be much more accessible to wheelchair users, has been installed in Duke Street Park in the heart of the town.

Green Sefton is the branch of Sefton Council that is responsible for helping to keep Sefton a clean, green and beautiful borough, working with partners and volunteers to manage Sefton's coast, countryside, parks and greenspaces.

Cllr Mhairi Doyle, Sefton Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “It’s wonderful to see an inclusive bench installed in Duke Street Park. The park is a popular spot enjoyed by the local community and the bench is a brilliant addition for people who use wheelchairs, so that everyone can spend time in this lovely greenspace.”

With spring finally here and the sun emerging after the long winter months, those that use wheelchairs will be able to enjoy a lovely picnic under the sun in comfort thanks to the new inclusive bench, with its wider frame providing ample room.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We hope that by donating towards the inclusive bench, those in the local area that may have struggled otherwise with comfort and accessibility will have a much more enjoyable time when visiting the local park.”

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Supporting the local community in areas in which we build is of the utmost importance, so we were delighted to support Green Sefton with this project. We look forward to investing in Formby further in the future.”

